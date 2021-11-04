Pune: 3 arrested for attempting theft at sealed DSK project

Pune City Police arrested three persons for allegedly attempting theft at the Dream City, a DSK project that has been sealed by the government. Developer D S Kulkarni (DSK), along with his several family members and associates, is facing prosecution for cheating thousands of investors of the DSK Group.

Police said around 10:30 pm Tuesday, the three accused persons armed with iron rods and sharp weapons allegedly barged into Dream City, located at Fursungi, for committing theft of steel.

About four persons, including the security guards and their supervisor, were on duty at the spot. The accused allegedly tried to commit theft by pointing a sharp weapon and iron rods at them. This led to a scuffle. The security guards tried to prevent the theft. Meanwhile, one of the accused allegedly attacked a security guard with an iron rod, leaving him injured.

Upon receiving information, a team of Hadapsar police rushed to the spot and managed to arrest the three perpetrators. The police have identified the accused as Raj Ravi Pawar (22), Sanket Gaikwad (22) and Sumit Salve (22), all residents of Hadapsar area.

The injured security guard lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hadapsar police station. Police have booked the three accused persons under Sections 394 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Thorat said, “The probe so far has revealed that the accused had gone to Dream City to commit theft. This property has been sealed by the government. We found that the security guards were deployed at the spot by an agency as per the court’s direction. Further investigation is on.”

Last month, a theft was reported at the DSK bungalow on the Senapati Bapat Road. The bungalow is currently sealed after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2019. The FIR in the case of theft was registered at Chatushrungi police station by Bhagyashree Kulkarni, daughter-in-law of D S Kulkarni.

In 2017, following a complaint lodged by a depositor, Jitendra Narayan Mulekar (65) of Kothrud, an FIR was lodged against DSK and his wife Hemanti and 15 others at the Shivajinagar police station. Subsequently, ED launched an investigation against the DSK Group of companies under PMLA. In February 2019, ED had attached assets worth Rs 904 crore of the DSK Group, including the ‘Saptashrungi’ Bungalow on the Senapati Bapat Road, where the theft was reported.