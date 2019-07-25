DSK Group cheating case: CA, engineer named in second supplementary chargesheet

A second supplementary chargesheet has been filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune city police in the case of cheating of thousands of investors of the DSK Group. The police have named DSK Group’s Chartered Accountant Sunil Ghatpande and chief engineer Rajiv Newaskar, taking the number of chargesheeted persons in the case to 10.

In May last year, the EOW had filed a 37,000-page-long chargesheet against D S Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti. A 1,600-page supplementary chargesheet against six more persons, DSK’s son Shirish Kulkarni, Anuradha Purandare, Vinay Badgandi, Kedar Wanjpe, Sai Wanjpe and Dhananjay Pachpor, was filed later in August.

In the second supplementary chargesheet, the police have said that both Newaskar and Ghatpande played a role in siphoning off the money. It also says that in spite of being aware of the group’s financial condition, he misled the statutory entities and the depositors. Like the other accused, the two have been charged under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.

In 2017, following a complaint lodged by a depositor, Jitendra Narayan Mulekar (65) of Kothrud, an FIR was lodged against DSK and Hemanti and others at the Shivajinagar police station. At present 15 persons are named in the offence, of whom 10 have been chargesheeted. Of the 10, all except Ghatpande and Newaskar are currently lodged in Yerawada central jail.

In the two press conferences held in Pune before his arrest, DSK denied all the charges leveled against him by the police. The EOW has investigated two types of schemes through which the group had taken money from the investors and is alleged to have cheated them. One was that of fixed deposits, in which money was taken from the depositors and in return they were assured either monthly, quarterly or cumulative returns and also the principal amount after the maturity period.

The other scheme was known as Aadhi Ghar, Nantar Paise (First get the house, then pay the money) under which initially a certain chunk of the total value of the flats was taken from buyers and the group then promised to pay the EMIs on the bank loans of the customers till the possession of the property was given.