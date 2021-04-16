Pune: DSK and Associate partner booked for cheating depositors of Rs 17.7 crores

Sandip Jadhav (40), a resident of Baner, has lodged an FIR in this case at the Hinjewadi police station.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked seven persons including a DSK and Associate partner and his family members for allegedly cheating depositors to the tune of Rs 17.7 crores.

Sandip Jadhav (40), a resident of Baner, has lodged an FIR in this case at the Hinjewadi police station.

Based on Jadhav’s complaint, police booked the DSK and Associate partner Deepak Sakharam Kohakade, his wife, son and four others, under sections 409, 420, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act 1999.

As per the press release issued by the police today, since April 2019, the accused persons allegedly lured Jadhav and other witnesses (depositors) in this case to deposit money into various schemes assuring lucrative returns.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Accused persons also allegedly prepared agreement papers with Jadhav and others regarding these deposits.

As per the complaint, the accused persons allegedly did not return Rs 17,70,75,000 to the complainant and witnesses and used the money for personal financial gains by buying properties in the country and abroad.

Assistant police inspector Shashikant Dendage is investigating the case.