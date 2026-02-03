Dry, wet, sanitary, hazardous: PCMC residents must now use 4-coloured bins to avoid fines

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the 4-way segregation will ease scientific processing of waste, help reduce pressure on landfills, promote recycling, control garbage accumulation, arrest environmental pollution, and reduce foul odour.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
3 min readPuneFeb 3, 2026 05:45 PM IST
Waste segregation systemPCMC officials conduct a door-to-door awareness drive on the new four-bin waste segregation system in Pimpri-Chinchwad (pic: Sourced)
In an attempt to vitalise scientific waste management, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a directive urging residents to segregate household waste into four distinct categories instead of the earlier two-bin system. PCMC’s health department is leading the initiative in all city wards and spreading awareness through public drives, officials said.

As per the directive issued on Friday, January 30, the residents are required to hand over domestic waste to door-to-door collection vehicles, after segregating it into dry waste, wet waste, sanitary waste, and hazardous waste.

Different colour codes are designated for the four-bin system. Blue bins for dry waste that include non-biodegradable, non-soiled items like paper, plastic, glass, metal, wood, and rubber; while green bins are designated for wet waste such as food scraps, used tea bags, coffee grounds, eggshells, and garden waste.

Red bins are meant for sanitary waste such as solid or liquid waste contaminated with bodily fluids, including used sanitary pads, diapers, medical disposables, and tampons; and black bins for hazardous household waste like leftover products that are toxic, ignitable, corrosive, or reactive, such as paints, cleaners, motor oil, batteries, pesticides, and electronics.

Pradeep Thengal, Deputy Commissioner, Health Department, PCMC, told The Indian Express, “The four-way segregation will ease scientific processing of waste and would help reduce pressure on landfills, promote recycling, control garbage accumulation, arrest environmental pollution, and reduce foul odour. Currently, residents are being made aware through social media outreach, banners, door-to-door, programmes, and pamphlets conducted with the support of non-governmental organisations.”

He stressed the importance of waste segregation at source as it reduces the complexity later, and the collected waste would later be sent to waste-to-energy plants and bio-composting. “Bio-medical and electronic waste must be segregated as the amount of collection is on the rise, and mixing it with regular household waste poses risk to sanitation workers,” he explained.

“So we urge Pimpri-Chinchwad residents to cooperate by segregating their domestic waste and hand it over properly to municipal collection vehicles. There will be a penal action in case of non-compliance,” Thengal added.

The initiative is implemented under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, and supervised by Deputy Commissioner Dr Pradeep Thengal and Assistant Commissioner Amit Pandit. It is aimed at rolling out across all city wards in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

