Dry, wet, sanitary, hazardous: PCMC residents must now use 4-coloured bins to avoid fines

In an attempt to vitalise scientific waste management, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a directive urging residents to segregate household waste into four distinct categories instead of the earlier two-bin system. PCMC’s health department is leading the initiative in all city wards and spreading awareness through public drives, officials said.

As per the directive issued on Friday, January 30, the residents are required to hand over domestic waste to door-to-door collection vehicles, after segregating it into dry waste, wet waste, sanitary waste, and hazardous waste.

Different colour codes are designated for the four-bin system. Blue bins for dry waste that include non-biodegradable, non-soiled items like paper, plastic, glass, metal, wood, and rubber; while green bins are designated for wet waste such as food scraps, used tea bags, coffee grounds, eggshells, and garden waste.