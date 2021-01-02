Dry run of Covid vaccination process takes place at 3 health centres in Pune

To ensure that the Pune administration is ready to undertake a massive Covid-19 vaccination programme in the near future, a dry run of the process was held at three health centres in Pune on Saturday.

A dry run — the process of calling the vaccine receiver and going through the entire process until the patient’s discharge from the vaccination centre — was held at three sites (health centres) in the district, Sub-District Hospital in Aundh, the primary health centre in Maan near Hinjewadi, and the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Nitin Bilolikar said, “We had asked 25 health workers to report to the assigned health centre to conduct the dry run. These persons visited the centres and were registered in the national vaccination portal. A vaccination dry run was performed and they were later observed for 30 minutes. This exercise was to check if the workflow happens in a proper manner and whether there are any glitches.”

The sites were visited by Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and former Pune Divisional Manager Deepak Mhaisekar, who now serves as an advisor to the chief minister, to oversee the process.

Deshmukh said that as per the central and state governments’ plans, health workers in the district will be the first lot to receive the vaccine, followed by elderly and co-morbid patients, and finally the general public.

“We have identified 1.1 lakh health workers in Pune district and the data has been uploaded on the vaccine portal. The vaccinators who will administer the vaccines have been trained fully. We conducted a detailed dry run on Saturday and are now waiting for the vaccine to go ahead with the vaccination programme,” said Deshmukh.

The Union Health Ministry has asked the state governments to ensure that the data of these beneficiaries is uploaded in Co-WIN. The states and union territories have to prepare the facilities and users to be created on CoWIN application, including uploading the data of health care worker (HCW) beneficiaries.

