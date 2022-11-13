Drunk driver veers car onto footpath, injures 3 software engineers: Pune police

Three software engineers in their 20s were injured after a real estate dealer allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol veered his car onto the footpath and hit them in the Wakad area of Pune recently.

The incident took place on Hinjewadi Wakad Road on the night of November 10 around 10.45 pm when the three persons – Rushikesh Raje, 25; Akshada Mirje, 23; and Ashwini Swami, 23 – were on their way home after shopping at a grocery mart. The police have booked Harsh Mohan Singh, 34, who was driving the car.

According to the FIR, Raje, Mirje, and Swami were walking toward Shivaji Chowk in Wakad. The car coming in the opposite direction suddenly veered onto the footpath and hit them.

Sub-inspector Mahadev Yelmar, who is probing the case, said: “After being hit by the car, Raje and Swami fell on one side while Mirje fell on the other. Mirje was dragged for a distance by the car. Raje and Swami have sustained minor injuries while Mirje has sustained injuries on the head. Medical examination revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Further probe is on.”

Yelmar said Singh has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections relating to rash driving, negligent act endangering safety, and Sections of the Motor Vehicle Act pertaining to driving dangerously and driving under influence.