Drugs worth Rs 3.4 cr seized in the last 1.5 years: Data by Pune City Police

Over the last one and a half years, narcotic drugs worth Rs 3.4 crore have been seized and a total of 216 persons have been arrested, Pune City Police officials said. They also highlighted the use of a two-pronged approach of enforcement and awareness to fight the drug menace in Pune.

Officials shared this data against the backdrop of Anti-Narcotics Day, which is observed on June 26 every year. In 2019, Pune City Police had registered 119 cases, arrested 157 accused, and seized narcotics nearly worth Rs 3 crore – the highest in 10 years. Out of this, Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Crime Branch conducted raids in 94 cases, arrested 123 accused persons and seized drugs worth Rs 2.85 crore.

This year, till now, the police have filed a total of 41 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in which 59 people, including two foreigners, were arrested. The seized drugs included 150 kg of marijuana, 69 grams of methamphetamine, 112 grams of hashish, and 368 grams of cocaine – totally worth Rs 40 lakh. Out of these cases, 21 were handled by the ANC, in which 30 accused were arrested, and drugs worth Rs 36 lakh were seized.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Bachchan Singh said, “In all the cases registered by the Crime Branch, we try to investigate the forward and backward linkages, the source, the supply chain and the overall network of distribution. We have been taking a two-pronged approach in fighting with the drug menace. One is continued and rigorous enforcement, and the other is to create awareness, for which many NGOs have joined us. Together, we have been targeting school and college-going children to create awareness about the ill-effects of narcotics and their overall impact on society.”

Meanwhile, the West Wing of the ANC on Wednesday seized 56 gram of methamphetamine. Based on a tip-off to sub-inspector Nilesh Mahadik of the ANC, the police apprehended two suspects and seized 56 grams of the drug, worth Rs 2.8 lakh.

