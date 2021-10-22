Drug trade: Pune Police arrest key accused from Haryana

Pune city police have arrested a wanted criminal from Haryana in connection with trade of charas.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Shamsundar Bhoumik (37), a resident of Hisar in Haryana. The anti-narcotics cell of the Pune city police’s crime branch had arrested an alleged drug peddler, Vikas Babbarsingh Itkan (22), of Haryana in the Khadki area on August 17 this year.

During searches, cops had recovered about 1 kilogram of charas worth Rs 10 lakh from his possession. An offence in this case was lodged at the Khadki police station under various Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Probe revealed that Itkan had procured the contraband from Bhoumik. Assistant police inspector Lakshman Dhengle and his team had then launched a manhunt for him. A team of cops had travelled to Haryana and arrested Bhoumik on October 19.

Police brought him to Pune after completing the legal formalities. He was produced before a court in Pune which sent him to police custody till October 25. Probe is on to find out details about more people who are involved in the illegal trade of charas.