Pune cops seize charas worth Rs 24 lakh ‘sourced from Nepal’; drug peddler arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune city police arrested a drug peddler and seized 2 kg of charas, worth over Rs 24 lakh, police said, adding that the contraband was allegedly smuggled from Nepal.

Based on a tip-off, investigators learnt that an alleged drug peddler was to arrive in the Uruli Kanchan area with a large quantity of charas. A trap was laid and the suspect, identified as Pappu Ansari alias Ranga Pardeshi alias Aurangzeb, was intercepted on the route to Pandharstal village. In a subsequent search, the police team recovered the contraband from him.

Officials said the suspect was already wanted in a case of narcotics smuggling registered at Yerawada police station in February last year. “The investigation has revealed that he had procured the contraband from Nepal and was about to sell it to peddlers in Pune. The seized contraband is worth over Rs 24 lakh in the illegal market. We have launched a probe into the supply and distribution network of the suspect,” an officer from the cell said.

In the first week of January, officers from the cell arrested two suspects in their early 20s and seized over 1.8 kg of charas smuggled to Pune from outside Maharashtra which they were planning to sell to peddlers in Pune.

Charas, also sometimes referred to as hash, is a cannabis concentrate produced after processing a raisin obtained from the cannabis plant.