Drug peddler arrested following chase on Pune-Nashik Highway

The Pune rural police have arrested a drug peddler from the Junnar region following a highway chase on Pune-Nashik Road on Monday evening. Police also seized marijuana worth Rs 1.4 lakh and a car that was used for transporting the contraband.

In the joint action by the local Crime Branch and Narayangaon Police Station of Pune Rural Police, drug peddler Deepak Bachchu Tamchikar was arrested on Monday evening. Tamchikar has three previous offences registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrest was made after the team got a tip-off about the alleged transport of marijuana. On Monday evening during the patrolling, the team located a white SUV as per the tip-off received. Following a highway chase for a couple of kilometers on Pune Nashik Highway, police intercepted the car and detained Tamchikar. The cops also seized seven kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 1.4 lakh. Tamchikar was subsequently placed under arrest.

Assistant inspector Prithviraj Tate of Narayangaon police station said, “Our probe has revealed that Tamchikar was to peddle the seized contraband in Junnar area. We have launched a probe into the source of the narcotic.”