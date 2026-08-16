Drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya sent to NCB custody till August 21

Virender Singh Basoya (in white) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after his extradition from the UAE. (File Photo)

A Pune court Sunday remanded international drug syndicate kingpin Virender Singh Basoya, who was recently extradited from the UAE, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till August 21.

Basoya was produced before a court in Pune on Sunday afternoon by an NCB team amidst heavy police presence after he was flown to Pune from Delhi. Earlier, the NCB had obtained a three-day transit remand from a court in Delhi for him to be taken to Pune for seeking NCB custody.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an X post on Friday, “Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law. The Modi government is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach.”