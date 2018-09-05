Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Dropped during FTII protests, event showcasing students’ films set to return to IFFI this year

Dropped during FTII protests, event showcasing students’ films set to return to IFFI this year

The regular feature of students’ films was dropped by the DFF in 2015 when the students’ protests at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) were raging on. Students of FTII had accused the Ministry of “punishing them” for raising voices of dissent during the four-month-long protest.

Written by Atikh Rashid | Pune | Published: September 5, 2018 9:04:11 am
International Film Festival of India, IFFI, students’ films package at IFFI, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Students’ Film Awards, FTII students protest, Pune News, Indian Express The students’ films package was cancelled in 2015 during protests in FTII. (File photo)

After a three-year break, the ‘students’ films package’ is set to make a comeback at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) has decided to include the section in the upcoming edition of IFFI in Goa in November. Since 2010, IFFI has been screening five films from each of the four prominent film institutes in the country – FTII, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, AJ Kidwai Mass Communication Research Centre and MGR Governing Film and Television Institute.

The section, a regular feature of the festival from 2010 to 2014, was dropped by the DFF in 2015, while the students’ protests at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) were raging on.

DFF officials had attributed the decision to drop the ‘film package’ in 2015, the 46th edition of the festival, to the festival’s “tight schedule”. But many had seen it as a move to pre-empt any trouble at the festival, as the protest by FTII students was in its third month at the time.

The next year, the Ministry had discontinued the National Students’ Film Awards (NSFA). Instituted in 2012, the event — accompanied by the National Students’ Film Festival — was to be held alternately at FTII, Pune, and SRFTI, Kolkata. Students of FTII had accused the Ministry of “punishing them” for raising voices of dissent during the four-month-long protest.

DFF officials said the students package will now be organised as a ‘Talent Hub Competition’, which will include students’ films from FTII, SRFTI and other public and private mass communication institutions.

“We will have a students’ film competition section called Talent Hub. We will also organise a separate short film competition, mainly for local residents of Goa,” said a DFF official, adding that the programme was yet to be finalised.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Watch Now
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement