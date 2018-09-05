Dropped during FTII protests, event showcasing students’ films set to return to IFFI this year

The students’ films package was cancelled in 2015 during protests in FTII. (File photo) The students’ films package was cancelled in 2015 during protests in FTII. (File photo)

After a three-year break, the ‘students’ films package’ is set to make a comeback at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) has decided to include the section in the upcoming edition of IFFI in Goa in November. Since 2010, IFFI has been screening five films from each of the four prominent film institutes in the country – FTII, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, AJ Kidwai Mass Communication Research Centre and MGR Governing Film and Television Institute.

The section, a regular feature of the festival from 2010 to 2014, was dropped by the DFF in 2015, while the students’ protests at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) were raging on.

DFF officials had attributed the decision to drop the ‘film package’ in 2015, the 46th edition of the festival, to the festival’s “tight schedule”. But many had seen it as a move to pre-empt any trouble at the festival, as the protest by FTII students was in its third month at the time.

The next year, the Ministry had discontinued the National Students’ Film Awards (NSFA). Instituted in 2012, the event — accompanied by the National Students’ Film Festival — was to be held alternately at FTII, Pune, and SRFTI, Kolkata. Students of FTII had accused the Ministry of “punishing them” for raising voices of dissent during the four-month-long protest.

DFF officials said the students package will now be organised as a ‘Talent Hub Competition’, which will include students’ films from FTII, SRFTI and other public and private mass communication institutions.

“We will have a students’ film competition section called Talent Hub. We will also organise a separate short film competition, mainly for local residents of Goa,” said a DFF official, adding that the programme was yet to be finalised.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App