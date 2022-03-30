‘Drone technology has potential to save millions of lives,’ says Catherine Barnes

Drone technology has the potential to improve and save millions of lives, said Catherine Barnes, deputy head of the British High Commission Office in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the launch of a trial for drone delivery of medical essentials in Manchar, aimed to reach remote communities.

“The UK government is proud to support technology development which is in line with the UK-India 2030 Roadmap agreed on by the British and Indian Prime Ministers,” Barnes said.

Volar Alta, in partnership with KEM Hospital Research Centre, MIT World Peace University, Pune, and supported by the UK government, launched the programme – called Sanjeevan Bharat – an end-to-end technology solution for drone-based delivery of medical essentials.

“The drone technology I saw today represents a hugely important advance in our ability to deliver essential medical supplies to remote communities,” said Barnes.

This initiative brings drones of different makes and capacities on one common platform to serve the various needs of healthcare systems.