Driver,hitchhiker die as ammonia tanker overturns

A tanker carrying ammonia gas overturned on the Pune-Solapur highway near Indapur,about 120 km from Pune city,in the early hours of Sunday killing two persons,injuring two and leading to a gas leak that took six hours to be brought under control. The driver and another person believed to have hitched a ride died of suffocation. The two injured were also hitchhikers,police said.

It took fire brigade more than six hours to bring the ammonia leak under control,police said.

Indapur police identified the driver as Pallusingh Babansingh Pardeshi (40) of Buldhana. Till late on Sunday,police were trying to ascertain the identity of the other deceased,a middle-aged male.

Police sub-inspector A A Deshmukh,who is investigating the case,said,The tanker was on its way to Solapur and turned turtle near Tembhurni Phata after the driver lost control over the vehicle,which was in high speed,around 5 am. Immediately,ammonia started leaking out of the tanker nozzle. The driver and the other person died of suffocation.

The two who suffered minor injuries are Arvind Dilip Jadhav (24) and Balaji Kashinath Ghadge (23),both from Vishrantwadi. They had taken a lift and were sitting in the cabin.

Police said the tanker with registration number MH 46 F 2258 was carrying ammonia from a plant in Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Police inspector Ashok Pawar said,The gas spread very fast in a about a four-km radius and caused dizziness,vomiting and irritation in eyes.

Traffic on the road was diverted from the bypass and so a major traffic jam was avoided, he said.

Police said they were trying to find out whether the tanker was transporting the gas with all required permits.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App