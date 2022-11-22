Driver, cleaner of truck that hit over 40 vehicles on Navale Bridge arrested

LATE ON Monday night, a team from Sinhagad Road police station arrested the driver of the truck identified as Maniram Chhotelal Yadav (24), a resident of Rewa District in Madhya Pradesh and the cleaner Lalit Yadav (24), who also hails from the region. Both were arrested from Nanekarwadi area in Chakan, Senior Inspector Shailesh Sankhe, in-charge of Sinhagad Road police station said.

While no death was reported after the Narhe Bridge accident, the incident left around 13 people injured of which two were grievously injured. The remaining others were discharged after medication. About a dozen more people with minor injuries were provided first aid and released, police said.

Police booked the truck driver, Maniram Chotelal Yadav, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accident took place on Pune’s Navale Bridge in the Narhe area around 8.30 pm on Sunday in which the truck carrying gunny bags of rice hit at least 48 vehicles of which 24 were heavily damaged.

“There was no loss of life in the incident. We initially found six people were injured but the number went up. About 25 people were injured of which 13 required hospitalisation or in-patient treatment. Most of the victims were discharged on Monday and two were found to have received major injuries. Besides, 12 others with minor injuries were released after administration of first aid,” inspector Jayant Rajurkar of the Sinhagad road police station said. An FIR in the case was lodged with the same police station.

It is alleged that he left the truck at the accident spot and escaped. Police have contacted the private transport company, which employed Yadav.

Among the 13 injured, Rahul Bhauraj Jadhav, Shubham Vilas Damble, Tushar Balasajeb Jadhav, all residents of Warje were treated at the Navale hospital.

Madhura Santosh Karkhanis (42), Chitrank Santosh Karkhanis (8), Tanisha Santosh Karkhanis (16), who are from the same family and Vidula Rahul Utekar (45) were given treatment at the Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital.

Anand Gopal Chavan of Shayog Nagar, Rajendra Devram Dabhade of Manikbag, Sahu Junail of Kondhwa, Oscor Lobo of Kondhwa, Anagha Ajit Pabhule (51) of Wadgaon and Anita Arun (54) of Rahatni chowk were treated at other hospitals.