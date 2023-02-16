scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Driver arrested in hit-and-run case that killed 5 women on Pune Nashik Highway

The police said the 24-year-old accused was on his way to a friend’s house to attend a ceremony when he allegedly hit a group of women crossing the highway.

A 24-year-old who allegedly drove the car that hit a group of women crossing the Pune Nashik highway on Monday, killing five and seriously injuring three, was arrested by the Pune Rural police on Wednesday. The police also seized the SUV car.

“Based on leads from the accident spot and subsequent analysis of the technical clues, we have arrested the 24-year-old driver Kanifnath Kad on Wednesday and have also impounded his KUV 100 car,” said Inspector Rajkumar Kendre, in-charge of Khed police station.

Officials said that Kad, who is a resident of a village in Khed taluka, was on his way to a friend’s house to attend a ceremony.

The hit-and-run accident had taken place around 10.30 pm on Monday on the Pune Nashik Highway, near Shiroli village in Khed taluka, located around 45 km from Pune city. A group of 17 women employed by a catering contractor were on their way to work for a wedding ceremony scheduled on Tuesday.

After travelling by bus from Pune city to the location of the community hall where the wedding was scheduled, the women were crossing the highway in small groups when a speeding car rammed into some of them. Five women were killed and three were seriously injured in the accident. The driver of the car had fled.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 14:20 IST
