Pune: Drive launched to help slum residents track Covid symptoms, access vaccine

With an aim to help Hadapsar fight Covid-19 better, CORE, a US-based crisis response organisation, in collaboration with MASHAL, a Pune-based NGO, have launched a drive in several slums in Hadapsar.

As part of the drive, the slum dwellers will be provided with specialised Covid management kits, named “Corona Kavach” or armour, which would include essentials like thermometers and oximeters to help track symptoms, and assisted in accessing vaccinations.

For this, MASHAL’s resident community volunteers along with ASHA workers will reach out to 10,000 families living in 36 slums in Hadapsar.

“The distribution of kits is a way to understand the overall health condition of slum residents. This will enable the delivery of additional services and support to these communities through PMC’s (Pune Municipal Corporation) existing health programmes. Access to such kits is important, especially in the light of the anticipated third wave,” said Sharad Mahajan of MASHAL.

The kit includes masks, sanitisers, soaps, and disposal bags along with devices like thermometers and pulse oximeters, and medicines to

manage fever, diarrhoea, cough, and vitamin deficiency.