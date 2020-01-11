Drive against illegal hawkers: PMC collects Rs 1.53 crore in a month

The civic body collects Rs 100 as fee from each hawker. The civic body collects Rs 100 as fee from each hawker.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) managed to collect a record revenue of Rs 1.53 crore in December last year from hawkers who were operating without paying fees to the civic body. The PMC has also warned all hawkers to follow the rules set by it or face action.

The PMC collects Rs 100 per day as fees from hawkers, but it was found that many of them were operating without paying the amount to the civic body. “The ongoing drive against hawkers has led to increase in revenue collection for PMC,” said a civic official.

The civic administration had proposed to increase the fee for hawkers to Rs 200 per day, but elected representatives decided to keep it at Rs 100 per day. They observed that many hawkers were not paying even Rs 100 and were operating illegaly.

“The PMC had initiated the drive against illegal hawkers in April last year and since then, it has been able to recover Rs 3.57 crore from 6,980 hawkers,” the official added.

There have been efforts to regularise hawkers by providing them necessary licences on the condition that they would follow the rules of the PMC. However, the number of hawkers who were operating without following the civic rules and without paying the fees has increased in the city.

