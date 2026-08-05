DRI seizes over 19 kg of psychotropic drugs from Satara, arrests Pune buyer

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the DRI unearthed the illegal facility as part of its crackdown on illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking. (Express photo)

The Pune Regional Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine manufacturing unit in Satara district that was allegedly producing the prescription psychotropic drugs Alprazolam and Diazepam for illegal trafficking. The agency seized finished and intermediary drugs along with around 400 litres of raw materials used in their manufacture and arrested two persons, including the alleged manufacturer and the intended buyer from Pune.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the DRI unearthed the illegal facility as part of its crackdown on illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking.

Acting on intelligence inputs on August 1, DRI officers raided the unit in Satara district, where Alprazolam and Diazepam — both psychotropic substances regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 — were allegedly being manufactured for illegal distribution. Officers apprehended the alleged manufacturer at the premises.