DRI seizes over 19 kg of psychotropic drugs from Satara, arrests Pune buyer

Agency also recovers 400 litres of raw materials; preliminary probe suggests the accused were involved in illegal drug production and trafficking earlier.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
3 min readPuneAug 5, 2026 08:32 PM IST
drug factory, satara, pune,According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the DRI unearthed the illegal facility as part of its crackdown on illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking. (Express photo)
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The Pune Regional Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine manufacturing unit in Satara district that was allegedly producing the prescription psychotropic drugs Alprazolam and Diazepam for illegal trafficking. The agency seized finished and intermediary drugs along with around 400 litres of raw materials used in their manufacture and arrested two persons, including the alleged manufacturer and the intended buyer from Pune.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the DRI unearthed the illegal facility as part of its crackdown on illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking.

Acting on intelligence inputs on August 1, DRI officers raided the unit in Satara district, where Alprazolam and Diazepam — both psychotropic substances regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 — were allegedly being manufactured for illegal distribution. Officers apprehended the alleged manufacturer at the premises.

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During the search, officials seized around one kilogram of finished Alprazolam, more than 15 kg of Alprazolam in intermediary form and about 3.75 kg of Diazepam. They also recovered nearly 400 litres of raw materials and reaction mixtures allegedly used in the manufacturing process. The agency seized all the material under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

In a follow-up operation, DRI officers arrested the intended buyer from Pune and recovered evidence that, according to investigators, pointed to a planned transaction for further trafficking of the drugs.

Alprazolam and Diazepam belong to the benzodiazepine class of medicines and are prescribed to treat conditions such as anxiety disorders, panic attacks, insomnia and seizures under medical supervision. Because of their sedative properties and potential for dependence, the NDPS Act regulates their manufacture, possession and distribution.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused persons were involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs on previous occasions as well. Both the accused have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985,” the Finance Ministry said.

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The latest action comes months after the DRI’s Operation Sahyadri Checkmate, launched in January, in which the agency dismantled a clandestine mephedrone manufacturing laboratory in the Sahyadri ranges of Satara district. In that operation, the DRI arrested five persons, including the alleged “cook” of the operation, and seized finished mephedrone and raw materials worth more than Rs 55 crore.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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