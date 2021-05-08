DRI seizes 25 kg heroin from foreign nationals at Bengaluru, Chennai airports

Four foreign nationals, who were trying to smuggle the narcotic drugs, have been apprehended.

In back-to-back operations in the last two days, the Department of Revenue Intelligence has seized 25 kg of heroin from incoming foreign nationals at the Bengaluru and Chennai airports.

A seizure of 15 kg heroin was made at the Chennai airport on Thursday followed by a haul of 10 kg in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said. Four foreign nationals, who were trying to smuggle the narcotic drugs, have been apprehended.

Officials said the seizures have raised concerns about the possibility of smugglers trying to take advantage of the pandemic to smuggle in dangerous narcotics drugs into India. They said the two operations were the result of specific inputs about these smuggling attempts.

The couriers carrying the drugs had taken the flights to India from some middle-eastern countries, though their point of origin was somewhere else.