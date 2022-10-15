DRI, MI bust fake currency racket in Pune; officials probing Bangladeshi link

IN A joint operation with the Military Intelligence (MI), the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three people from Pune suspected of smuggling fake Indian currency notes from Bangladesh to India.

The accused are identified as Atul Kumar Mishra (23), Ravi Shukla alias Suraj (35), both residents of Khadki, and Rajul Sen alias Guddu Bhai (46) of Lohegaon. The DRI team recovered counterfeit currency notes amounting to Rs 2 lakh during the action. Acting on a tip-off from the Pune unit of MI, the DRI officials nabbed Mishra, who runs a paan shop in Khadki on Wednesday.

The sleuths recovered 400 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination. An investigation revealed that Mishra allegedly procured counterfeit notes of face value of Rs 2 lakh from his employee Shukla by paying Rs 30,000. Mishra and Shukla were held on Thursday. Officials said that Shukla procured the currency notes from one Guddu Bhai, who was also arrested. Probe revealed that Guddu had allegedly purchased the counterfeit notes of Rs 2 lakh from a resident of Kolkata in May or June 2022 for Rs 60,000. It is alleged that he made payment of Rs 30,000 to the suspect from Kolkata and the remaining amount was due. Meanwhile, during a search at Mishra’s house, the investigators found 15 fake currency notes of Rs 100 denomination, some pages with colour prints of Rs 100 notes and other materials like paper cutting instruments.

Officials of DRI’s Pune unit produced the accused before a court in Pune on Friday. Court remanded them to DRI custody till October 27 for further investigation. The officials claimed that the seized counterfeit notes of face value amounting to Rs 2 lakh are suspected to have been smuggled from Bangladesh to Kolkata, West Bengal, and were later transported to Pune. It is suspected that the racket wanted to put the notes in circulation in Pune.