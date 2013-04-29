Dream designs

With a pinch of sparkle and amidst a celebration of colours,the students of Symbiosis Institute of Design hosted a three day exhibition and fashion show titled ‘Showcase’. The exhibition was a platform for final year students to exhibit their work. Inaugurated by founder and president of Symbiosis institutes,SB Mujumdar. The three-day event concluded with a fashion show which was judged by designers Asmita Marwa,Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja,and India’s first beauty queen Meher Castelino,who was crowned Miss India in the year 1964. Before every design was displayed,an audio-visual clip was screened to create the ambience for the audience. The various themes were Hallucination,Varshaswa,Bijoux,Eccentric Power,Enchanted Fling,Nostalgic Nudge,Sirata and Noor-e- Ifraat,among others. The Noor-e- Ifraat theme,which was designed by Henna Akhtar and Trisha Dutta won the best collection award. The chief guest for the event was Nachiket Thakur of Mahindra Composites.

Creativity beckons

Artist Mandar Marathe is hosting a workshop for children between 10 to 18 years of age. The art workshop will focus on understanding composition,values,colour theory,mixing and methods of achieving accurate proportions in any artwork. Pune-based Marathe will conduct the workshop from May 6 to 10 in two batches,from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm at Om Avishkar,MIT College Road,Kothrud. Contact: mandar.marathe@gmail.com

