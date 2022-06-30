It’s dream-come-true for 40 school dropouts in Pune as they clear Maharashtra Class 10 Board exams

“Completing my school education was a dream for me. Well, not all dreams come true. Despite my unstable family background today I have passed my SSC examinations with 68%,” says a proud Snehal Kamble, a school dropout.

Today, 31-year-old Snehal is one among the 40 school dropouts who are all on cloud nine for having cleared the SSC examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education the results of which were declared recently.

All of them point to Suprabhat Mahila Mandal, which played a pivotal role in their success. The NGO that has been working in the field of education and literacy since 2008 has put in relentless efforts to motivate and support the 40-odd candidates, who felt clearing the Class 10 exam was a distant dream.

The Suprabhat Mahila Mandal is associated with Lighthouse Communities Foundation, an NGO which operates from Aundh, 7 km from Pune. The foundation works among school dropouts towards completing high school education. It is one of the innovative ideas promoted under the Youth Innovation Fund of Global Opportunity Youth Network (GOYN), under the Lighthouse Communities Foundation.

A total of 68 school dropouts were listed from which 40 could enroll themselves for the exam. The rest of them were impeded by family responsibilities and other needs. Last year, Lighthouse Foundation collaborated with the Suprabhat Mahila Mandal as their objective to serve the society. Suvarna Khedkar is the president of Suprabhat Mahila Mandal.

Vandana Dhotre, project coordinator of Suprabhat Mahila Mandal, says, “We work on key issues in the field of education and literacy, health and family welfare, vocational training, women’s development and empowerment. When Lighthouse Communities Foundation contacted us, we were more than willing to collaborate with them. We have helped over 775 students till date. There were people who couldn’t afford the minimum money for the exam forms. At this point Prathamesh Foundation gave us a helping hand. Education here is completely free and we also conduct online lectures for those who cannot match with our daily offline lectures.”

Reshma Shinde, 30, hailing from Bibvewadi wanted to learn a lot. “Due to the state of affairs in my family, my parents married me off at an early age. Today my husband wants me to clear at least Class 10.”

The 30-year-old housekeeper was so determined to study that she filled the form 17 by doing housework and managing kids. “Still, I was perplexed if I could complete my studies because it’s been so long since I left school. My daughter is in Class 9 and if I learn she will learn more,” she said.

Another dropout Chayya Kamble got a call from Lighthouse Foundation asking if she wanted to do her Class 10. “I thought about it and filled the form regardless of my age. When I told my husband, he asked, ‘What are you going to do with the education now?’. I explained that I had a dream before marriage which I couldn’t fulfill due to financial constraints. We are a joint family of 12. I had the support of my husband. But I had to study at home, wake up at 5 in the morning, prepare everyone’s meal and get my children ready for school. My mother-in-law was against my dream but when I got 80% she said she was proud of me, and that brought tears to my eyes,” says the 38-year-old resident of Bibvewadi.

Lata More was fully prepared and excited to give her exams but all of a sudden her mother-in-law met with an accident. “I couldn’t complete my exams. But will surely write the exam if given another chance. I had to backout at the last moment,” the 28-year-old said.‘

Chayya Waghmare, 40, had failed in Class 9 when she was at school. “Ever since my confidence has been low. But as I see my children growing, I want to start studying and complete my education. As we belong to a poor family my children find it difficult to solve their problems in academics as we cannot afford tuition classes. That’s when I decided to study and help them with their studies. I got 80%,” said Chayya, who now dreams of getting a degree in the coming years.

Sonali Dhende, 30, said, “While in Class 10 I could go to school for only two months as my parents had fixed my marriage. I had to quit my education. Since then I never thought of studying again. But one fine day, I got a call from Suphrabhat Mahila Mandal and that ignited hope. I got 77% marks this year.” Sonali now aims high and plans to do higher studies and get a job.

Bobby Zachariah, who heads GOYN, said, ‘Youngsters who complete education become eligible for higher courses, better jobs and salary increments, in addition to the morale boost it creates in the youth and their families.”

GOYN Pune is now mobilising large number of youth into the programme in partnership with city-based organisations and schools

This was the first batch of its kind supported by the Lighthouse Foundation.