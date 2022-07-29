‘Dreaded criminal’ held with MD worth Rs 1.07 crore

July 29, 2022 10:42:51 pm
Pune city police have recovered Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.09 crore from a “dreaded criminal”, officials said.
Police have identified the accused as Arvind Ravindra Birhade (36), resident of Amalner in Jalgaon.
Acting on a tip-off to police naik Sachin Jadhav, a team of Vimantal police station headed by sub inspector Ravindra Dhaware laid a trap and nabbed Birhade near Symbiosis College in Viman Nagar on Thursday.
During searches, cops recovered 714 grams of MD from his possession. Police said he was planning to sell the contraband estimated at Rs 1,07,10,000 to a few persons in the city.
An offence in this case has been lodged at the Vimantal police station. Police said probe is on to know from where he procured the MD and also to trace more persons involved in the illegal narcotics trade.
A press release issued on Friday stated that accused Birhade was earlier booked in several offences in Jalgaon, including attempt to murder, rape, extortion and robbery. He was on the run in an attempt-to-murder case when he was arrested, they added.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
