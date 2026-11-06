DRDO tests quasi-ballistic missile

THE Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of the quasi-ballistic missile Pralay from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha as part of its user evaluation trials. Three Pune based facilities of the DRDO have contributed in the design and development of the tactical weapons system.

Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing modern guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple categories of warheads against different types of targets. The maiden test of Pralay (which means widespread destruction) was conducted in December 2021. The missile is slated to be armed with a conventional warhead and will be inducted into Indian Army and Indian Air Force. As part of the ongoing user evaluation trials, the Pralay has been tested in various configurations including a salvo launch in December last year. After the completion of these trials, the missile will be ready for induction.