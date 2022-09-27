DRDO tests of Very Short Range Air Defence System missiles successful

THE Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Tuesday conducted two successful test flights of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles capable of neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges.

In a tweet, the DRDO said, “Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile was successfully flight tested from a ground based portable launcher, off the coast of Odisha.”

The VSHORADS missiles were launched Tuesday from a ground-based portable launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of the DRDO at Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. The missile is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO facilities and various Indian industry partners.

A press statement from the Ministry of Defence said the design of the missile, including launcher, has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability. “Both the flight tests have completely met the mission objectives,” the release stated.

Officials said the air defence missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully tested during the trials. The missile has been designed to neutralise low altitude aerial threats at short ranges and is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor.

The MoD said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented and appreciated the efforts of the DRDO and industry partners and said this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces. DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire VSHORADS team on the successful tests.