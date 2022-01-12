DRDO tests final deliverable configuration of Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

THE Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully flight tested the final deliverable configuration of the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).

The indigenously developed anti-tank missile is a low weight, ‘fire and forget’ missile and is launched from a man portable launcher, integrated with thermal sight.

During the test, which was conducted at a range in Southern India, the missile impacted the designated target with precision and destroyed it. The final impact event was captured on camera. The purpose of this particular test was to prove the consistent performance for the missile system at its minimum range.

Because of the strategic importance of tanks and armoured vehicles in modern day battlefields since World War I, the development of ammunition that can beat the armours of tanks and the development of armours that would withstand anti-armour ammo has been an ongoing race since then.

While the Indian Army has been mainly using various imported anti-tank guided missiles in the past, the DRDO has been working on ATGMs to be launched from different platforms as part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.

The indigenously developed MPATGM, ATGM Nag and Helicopter launched ATGM Nag or Helina have been successfully tested in the recent past under various conditions. In a related development, the Indian government, in December 2019, procured Anti Tank Spike missiles from Israel along with the allied systems to meet operational requirements of the Indian Army.