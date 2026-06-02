RudraM-II missile designed to neutralise enemy radars and communication assets, tested successfully 

RudraM-II, Air-to-Surface Missile was successfully tested by #DRDO and @IAF_MCC from Airborne Platform. The tests were conducted under extreme release conditions with critical trajectory establishing the capability of all subsystems. (Source: X/@DRDO_India)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted yet another successful test of the anti-radiation air-to-surface missile RudraM II. Indigenously designed to neutralise enemy radar and communication assets, the missile was tested with the Indian Air Force (IAF) from a fighter jet.

The Ministry of Defence said that tests were conducted under extreme release conditions with critical trajectory establishing the capability of all subsystems. While the MoD did not specify which IAF platform the missile was fired from, the image shared by the MoD suggested that it was tested from the frontline fighter jet Su-30 MKI. Anti Radiation Missiles (ARMs) are designed to detect, track and neutralise the radar, communication assets and other radio frequency sources belonging to the adversary, which are generally part of their Air Defence Systems.