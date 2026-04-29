DRDO, Navy conduct first salvo launch of helicopter-launched anti-ship missile

The Ministry of Defence said all test objectives were fully met as per data captured using various range tracking instruments like radar, electro-optical system and telemetry deployed by the ITR. (Source: PIB)
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy conducted the first successful salvo launch of an indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship missile – Short Range (NASM-SR) launched from a helicopter at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
During the test, two missiles were launched in quick succession from the Navy’s Sea King 42B Helicopter and also proved its capability of hitting the target very close to the waterline.
The Ministry of Defence said all test objectives were fully met as per data captured using various range tracking instruments like radar, electro-optical system and telemetry deployed by the ITR. “Along with proving the salvo launch capability, the missiles demonstrated the waterline hit capability. The test launches were witnessed by senior scientists from DRDO, users’ representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force and Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP),” the MoD said.
The NASM-SR missile uses a solid propulsion booster and a long-burn sustainer, enabling sustained flight and improved range. All critical subsystems like the seeker, integrated avionics module, advanced navigation and guidance using fibre-optic gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System and radio-altimeter along with advanced control and guidance algorithm, high-bandwidth two-way data link and Jet-vane control have been developed indigenously by different laboratories of DRDO and Indian industries.
In the previous successful test conducted in February 2025, the missile was launched in Bearing-only Lock-on after launch mode with several targets in close vicinity for selecting one among them. A bearing-only lock-on implies that the missile is initially given just the broad direction of the target and not its specifics.
MoD had said at the time of the Feb 2025 trials that they proved the missile’s Man-in-Loop feature which implies the role of a human operator in the decision-making process during the missile’s toperation by intervening, controlling, or overriding automated systems in certain stages of flight. The indigenous missile primarily aims to replace another foreign origin anti-ship missile which has been in use by the Indian Navy for its Seaking helicopters.
The missile weighs around 380 kg and has a range close to 55 km. The missile uses a radio proximity fuse which detonates its explosive device when it reaches within a certain distance of its target. Scientists said that the seeker — target detection and tracking system — used by the missile is immune to jamming.
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The missile is developed by different labs of DRDO including Hyderabad based Research Centre Imarat and Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Pune based High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Chandigarh based Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory. The missiles are currently being produced by development and production partners with the help of MSME’s, start-ups and other production partners. The maiden flight test of the missile was conducted in May 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and the industry, including the DcPP partners, for the successful maiden salvo launch. The development of this missile will further enhance the capabilities of the Defence Forces to a great extent, MoD press statement quoted Singh as saying. DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams associated with the successful salvo launches.
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More