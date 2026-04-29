DRDO, Navy conduct first salvo launch of helicopter-launched anti-ship missile

The Ministry of Defence said all test objectives were fully met as per data captured using various range tracking instruments like radar, electro-optical system and telemetry deployed by the ITR. (Source: PIB)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy conducted the first successful salvo launch of an indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship missile – Short Range (NASM-SR) launched from a helicopter at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

During the test, two missiles were launched in quick succession from the Navy’s Sea King 42B Helicopter and also proved its capability of hitting the target very close to the waterline.

The Ministry of Defence said all test objectives were fully met as per data captured using various range tracking instruments like radar, electro-optical system and telemetry deployed by the ITR. “Along with proving the salvo launch capability, the missiles demonstrated the waterline hit capability. The test launches were witnessed by senior scientists from DRDO, users’ representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force and Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP),” the MoD said.