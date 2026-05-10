India advances hypersonic missile tech with DRDO scramjet breakthrough

Marking a further breakthrough in hypersonic missile technology for India, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a 1,200-second runtime of its actively cooled scramjet full-scale combustor on Saturday. The test was conducted at the Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) facility in Hyderabad, building on the successful 700-plus second test carried out in January.

The hypersonic cruise missile is capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound, or over 6,100 km per hour, for extended periods. The speed is achieved through a cutting-edge air-breathing engine, which utilises supersonic combustion to sustain long-duration flight.

The test was conducted at the SCPT facility at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad-based premier facility of the DRDO, which is responsible for the design and development of state-of-the-art Missile Systems and technologies.