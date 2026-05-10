India advances hypersonic missile tech with DRDO scramjet breakthrough

Marking a further breakthrough in hypersonic missile technology for India, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a 1,200-second runtime of its actively cooled scramjet full-scale combustor on Saturday. The test was conducted at the Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) facility in Hyderabad, building on the successful 700-plus second test carried out in January.
The hypersonic cruise missile is capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound, or over 6,100 km per hour, for extended periods. The speed is achieved through a cutting-edge air-breathing engine, which utilises supersonic combustion to sustain long-duration flight.
The test was conducted at the SCPT facility at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad-based premier facility of the DRDO, which is responsible for the design and development of state-of-the-art Missile Systems and technologies.
“This successful test positions India at the forefront of advanced aerospace capabilities and continuously emerging war technologies. The remarkable feat is achieved through a cutting-edge supersonic air-breathing engine, which utilises indigenously developed liquid hydrocarbon endothermic fuel, high-temperature thermal barrier coating and advanced manufacturing processes. The ground tests conducted at the SCPT facility have successfully validated the design of an advanced active cooled scramjet combustor as well as the capabilities of a state-of-the-art test facility,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.
Scramjet combustor incorporates an innovative flame stabilisation technique that holds a continuous flame inside the combustor with an air speed of more than 1.5 km per second. DRDO scientists studied many novel and promising ignition and flame-holding techniques over multiple ground tests before arriving at the scramjet engine configuration.
With regard to the specialised fuel for the system, the MoD said an indigenous endothermic scramjet fuel jointly developed for the first time by the DRDL and industry partners is central to the breakthrough. The fuel offers dual benefits of significant cooling improvement and ease of ignition.
Another key achievement amid the development of hypersonic technologies is the development of Thermal Barrier Coating (TBC), designed to withstand extreme temperatures encountered during hypersonic flight. A new advanced ceramic TBC having high thermal resistance and capable of operating beyond the melting point of steel has been jointly developed by DRDL and Department of Science and Technology (DST) facilities.
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Hypersonic weapons have the potential to beat existing air defence systems available with major military powers across the world and deliver rapid and high-impact strikes. Several nations, including the US, Russia, India, and China, are actively pursuing hypersonic technology and have demonstrated various levels of development.
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
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