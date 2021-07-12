DRDO, AICTE launch two-year masters course in defence technology

Students keen in pursuing research in defence studies, technology and manufacture can enroll for the course. (Picture for representation)

In a first, a full-time Master of Technology (MTech) course in Defence Technology has been launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Students keen in pursuing research in defence studies, technology and manufacture can enroll for the course, where they will be trained in a number of areas of defence services.

The main thrust of the two-year M Tech programme includes combat technology, aero technology, naval technology, communications systems and sensors, directed energy technology and high energy materials technology.

All engineering colleges recognised under the AICTE, along with IITs and NITs, can run this course. The colleges, which can opt for online or offline mode, will be supported by the Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST) and can approach AICTE regarding the process for commencement for the course, officials said.

For their final year thesis, the post-graduate students will be presented with opportunities to work at DRDO laboratories, defence Public Sector Units (PSUs) and industries.

G Satish Reddy, chairman, DRDO, said such a specialised programme will help create a pool of talented workers for the defence sector.

Along with generating skilled manpower, the course will be helpful in the creating of defence start-ups and entrepreneurs, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabuddhe said.