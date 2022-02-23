Draft ward delimitation: Hearing on objections, suggestions this Friday

THE HEARING on objections and suggestions received for draft ward delimitation plan of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will take place on Friday. Commissioner of Coopertives Anil Kawde will hear the objections and suggestions during the day-long hearing at Auto Cluster from 10 am.

Balasaheb Khandekar, who heads the PCMC’s poll department, said they had received as many as 5,684 suggestions and objections from citizens to draft ward limitation by the last date of February 14. The schedule of the hearing has been given on PCMC website http://www.pcmcindia.gov.in.

“The hearings will be conducted by the Commissioner of Cooperatives. After the day-long hearing, we will send the report to the State Election Commission,” said Khandekar.

Asked whether it was possible to hold all the hearings in a day, Khandekar said, “Many of the suggestions and objections are photocopies of one complaint or suggestion. I think there are only less than 400 citizens who have complained. Others have photocopied their objections or suggestions. Since the citizens have already submitted their objections in writing, they will be asked to briefly narrate it before the one-man commission. This will help in conducting the hearings in a day.”

The PCMC polls will be held on the basis of three-member wards unlike in the 2017 when four corporators were elected from one panel. In all, there will be 139 corporators in 2022 civic body, up 11 from 2017 elections. The total number of panels or prabhags will be 45, which will be of three members while one panel will elect four corporators.

Polls officials said the maximum objections have been received from Bhosari area.

Meanwhile, reacting to BJP’s claim that 10 NCP corporators will soon walk into its fold, NCP chief spokespersn Yogesh Behl said on Tuesday, “Instead of talking about importing NCP corporators, BJP should reveal what it is going to do about stopping the outward movement of its corporators. Already, two corporators, Vasant Borate and Chanda Lokhande, have resigned from BJP and there will soon be more resignations. BJP should talk about what it is going to do to stop this leak.”

Behl’s reaction came in the wake of BJP PCMC House leader Namdeo Dhake’s claim last week that 10 NCP corporators will join the BJP soon. “They are talking of 10. But not a single corporator is going to leave the NCP. We have been claiming that 25 sitting BJP corportors will join our party. And we will soon keep our word,” Behl said.