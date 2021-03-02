Draft Budget: More sports faclities, climate change impact study, better transport options among PMC’s plans for the city

Five new metro routes, a study on impact of climate change, electric vehicle charging stations, development of wrestling clubs and 23 sports grounds of civic schools, redevelopment of Tulshibaug, a Ganeshotsav museum and organising a national conference on Swami Vivekanand are among the projects proposed in the 2021-22 draft budget of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The draft budget also aims to push for long-pending major infrastructure projects such as river development, and improving road and public transport service.

In the Rs 8,370-crore draft budget tabled in the General Body meeting on Monday, Standing Committee chairperson Hemant Rasane said the PMC will prepare a detailed project report for five new metro routes from Sinhagad Road to Pune Cantonment, Swargate to Katraj, Shivajinagar to Hadapsar, Ramwadi to Wagholi, Vanaz to Chandni chowk and Warje to Swargate. The Metro rail project in the city, currently near completion, is all set to run on the Swargate to Nigdi and Vanaz to Ramwadi routes in the next few months.

The PMC will also add 850 new buses in the fleet of PMPML by the year end, taking the total number of buses to 3,281. A scheme, to charge only Rs 10 to travel within a short distance, will start soon.

Meanwhile, the civic Environment department is aiming to undertake a study on climate change and its effects on the city and its residents. The PMC will also set up electric charging stations at 50 civic-owned parking bays and CNG pumps in civic properties across the city.

On the development of wrestling clubs, Rasane said, “The city has a tradition of wrestling clubs, known as talims, and it was necessary to keep it alive. The PMC will take up their conservation and restoration”.

To promote sports culture in civic schools further, the PMC will develop sports grounds in 23 civic schools, he added.

Redevelopment of Tulshibaug and Mahatma Phule Vegetable market would be undertaken to enable more stores in the civic-owned commercial complexes, Rasane said, adding that the PMC plans to set up a Ganeshotsav museum to help the city document its rich culture of Ganesh festival.

“The civic body plans to hold a national conference on Swami Vivekanand to spread his thoughts among the youth and imbibe a feeling of unity in them,” said Rasane.

There is also a plan is to extend BRTS routes in two new stretches in the city, and give a push to the delayed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) by developing 28 new roads and bridges on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The civic body also plans to speed up work on Shivne-Kharadi road and Katraj-Kondhwa road, which are stuck in the land acquisition stage.

The river rejuvenation project will also start in the next financial year and that would ensure there is no release of untreated sewage water in the river. Simultaneously, the riverside development project, on the lines of a similar project in Sabarmati, would be started in the city. The area around Jambhulwadi lake in Ambegaon Budhruk would be developed to start various activities to generate revenue for the city.

The PMC will also prepare a plan to draw water from Mulshi dam to cater to the increased water supply needs of the rapidly expanding city while the project to draw water from Bhama Askhed dam would be fully operational.