Dr Swaminathan elected fellow of Royal Society: ‘Anti-science voices are growing’

Considered one of the highest honours in the global scientific community, Dr SOUMYA SWAMINATHAN, former chief scientist at World Health Organisation was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. The achievement is historic as Dr Swaminathan and her father, Bharat Ratna Prof M S Swaminathan, are the first father-daughter pair from India to be elected Fellows of the Royal Society.

In an interview with ANURADHA MASCARENHAS, Dr Swaminathan said the majority of the world’s population trusts science. However, there is a minority, a growing one that is very vocal and anti-science, spreading misinformation, especially through social media.

Swaminathan, who is also the chairperson of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation(MSSRF), expressed concern that only two women from India were Fellows of the Royal Society. Excerpts from the interview.

Q: A Fellow of the Royal Society is an incredibly prestigious title awarded by the Royal Society of London which is the oldest active scientific academy in the world . What does this recognition mean to you personally?

A: For me personally, it is a great honour because it is a recognition by peers in the field of science. The review process is of a very high standard, because only a very few fellows are elected every year and from developing countries, even fewer. So of course, I have to thank the people who nominated me, because without a nomination from existing fellows, you are not even considered. The peer review means that other scientists felt the work was of a high enough standard to be recognised. That, to me, is a very strong form of validation by one’s peers. When I applied, I also mentioned that in my scientific work, I have always tried to translate research into practical policies and programmes so that it has a real impact on people. That is something I think I share with my father Dr M S Swaminathan. I was clearly influenced by his belief that science should not be done for the sake of science alone. We work in areas where there are many societal problems to be solved, whether in health, food, or nutrition. So whatever we do must be assessed by how it impacts people. That was something I highlighted in my application. I received the letter on Tuesday and the Royal Society has put it up on their website today.

Q: After Gagandeep Kang, you are only the second woman from India to be elected as a fellow. What is your role?

A: Nothing changes in terms of obligations. We can participate in the Royal Society’s programmes, join committees and beyond the council, one also has voting rights. You can also nominate other people. However, one thing I do feel strongly about is that Gagandeep and I are the only two women from India. We know that there are so many women who have contributed to science across disciplines, both in the past and currently. One of the things I hope to do is nominate more women scientists from India and from developing countries. The percentage of women in the Royal Society is very low, not just from India, but overall.

Q: Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, issues around science communication existed. Post-COVID, science has been in the spotlight. Are we on the right track? Do people still believe in science?

A: I think there is a real threat to science. I do believe that the majority of the world’s population trusts science. There is a minority, a growing one that is very vocal and anti-science, spreading misinformation, especially through social media. That is something we need to actively address. One of the things I have decided to do is start a podcast that takes up specific topics, goes into detail, and explains the science in a simple way.

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Q: This will be an MSSRF podcast. What themes will it focus on?

A: Yes, it will be an M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) podcast. The first topic I have chosen is extreme heat and how it affects people. Every month, I plan to do one or two episodes on different issues. Some will be topical, others will focus on subjects that need clearer explanation. I feel more scientists need to do this kind of communication so that science becomes understandable and accessible. People should not feel that scientists are speaking in a language they cannot understand. We also need to be transparent with data, explain what the data is, what it means and how to interpret it. This is especially important during outbreaks and emergencies, when people tend to panic. If we communicate proactively, based on what we know at the time, we can influence behaviour, reduce panic and improve health literacy. We will initially focus on issues that are local and relevant to the country. Pandemics will come later.

Q: So then are we better prepared today for future pandemics?

A: Honestly, I think the world is not in a better place when it comes to pandemic preparedness. In fact, we may be worse off than before, largely because of the geopolitical situation.