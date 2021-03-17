Dr Subhash Salunkhe, state advisor on Covid-19, tests positive for infection

Dr Salunkhe, however, noted that there could be a cause for concern if the virus was altering and escaping the antibodies that develop post-vaccination.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe (73), advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19, has tested positive for the infection.

Dr Salunkhe has been admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital along with his 11-year-old grand-daughter. Dr Salunkhe had taken two doses of Covishield vaccine, with the final jab being administered on February 22.

“I do not have any complaints and my CT scan is normal,” Dr Salunkhe told The Indian Express. “My wife is in home isolation and so far there are no complaints,” he said.

On Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao had tested positive for coronavirus infection. He had also taken the first dose of the Covishield vaccine.

Dr Salunkhe, however, noted that there could be a cause for concern if the virus was altering and escaping the antibodies that develop post-vaccination. “We need to urgently detect these virus mutations and issue guidelines to allay anxiety among citizens,” said Dr Salunkhe.

