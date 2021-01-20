Dr Subhash Salukhe gets vaccine shot, says name was listed in two session sites

“So, why not decentralise the process and give states the authority to conduct the vaccination process,” Subhash Salunkhe said.(Representational)

While CoWIN is supposed to aid in the smooth execution of the vaccination drive by scheduling appointments for registered beneficiaries, tracking real-time updates on adverse events and creating session lists, officials have also been struggling with duplications in the list of beneficiaries.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe (73), who is the advisor on Covid-19 to the Maharashtra government, said his name was listed for two session sites. “I was informed that one session site was cancelled and that I should attend another at the given time at Sassoon General Hospital,” he said.

“Teething issues with any software app are understandable. But what is the use of centralising the process when session sites can’t be created or duplicate lists are made,” Dr Salunkhe said.

He pointed out that data of about 1 crore healthcare workers was being managed through the app. “So, why not decentralise the process and give states the authority to conduct the vaccination process,” he said.

