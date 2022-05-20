scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Dr Sheela Godbole takes charge as ICMR-NARI director

Dr Godbole is an alumnus of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College (BJMC), Pune and obtained her MD in 1992. As principal investigator of numerous National and International projects, she has led large collaborative studies across India.

Pune |
May 20, 2022 12:54:31 am
Dr Sheela Godbole took charge as Director of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (ICMR-NARI), Pune on May 19. She was heading the Division of Epidemiology at ICMR-NARI before joining as director.

Dr Godbole is an alumnus of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College (BJMC), Pune and obtained her MD in 1992. As principal investigator of numerous National and International projects, she has led large collaborative studies across India.

Her research spans clinical trials for HIV and Covid-19, clinical-epidemiological research in HIV, STIs, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), HIV-cancer research, HIV and congenital Syphilis elimination studies and impact evaluation of government programs.

She has also collaborated in research in HIV immunology, HIV drug resistance and antimicrobial resistance. She serves on various committees and technical resource groups for the National AIDS Control Organisation and is a World Health Organization Technical Advisory Group member.

An experienced clinician and researcher, Dr Godboke is keen on guiding the institute towards newer horizons in disease elimination research as well as research in HIV and co-infections, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

