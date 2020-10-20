Dr Sanjeev Mangrulkar releases new book aiming to ‘generate humane medical practitioners’

The book covers the pathogenesis of this process, and shows how science is being perverted, how statistics are being misused. (Representational)

Dr Sanjeev Mangrulkar, former head of the medicine department at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, recently released his first book, ‘Modern Medicine Getting Better or Bitter’.

Concerned that medicine has become more money-oriented, Dr Mangrulkar wrote the book to suggest how morality is a product of social values. “The last few decades have witnessed a great progress in medical science through research and technological innovations,” Dr Mangrulkar said. “However, modern medicine has also developed many weaknesses…It is failing in its goal to deliver health to society, and has started generating phobia of diseases in the minds of people.”

He added, “Modern medicine, also called allopathic medicine, is the chief, scientific and mainstream system looking after the health of the society. However, its cost effectiveness is going down.”

The book covers the pathogenesis of this process, and shows how science is being perverted, how statistics are being misused, and how technological and scientific progress is being used to generate business, he said, adding that the aim is not only to generate conscientious and humane medical practitioners, but also intelligently curious patients who will help doctors improve their skills and standards.

