Dr Raman Gangakhedkar awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Army Institute of Technology

“The new education policy includes research, innovation, holistic education, interdisciplinary education, etc. We have to encourage the students for research-based education… as well as to pursue the education of their choice. Army Institute of Technology’s students’ talent and research approach is very appreciable…,” said Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Dr Karmalkar was addressing a recent event to mark AIT Foundation Day as the chief guest.

On the occasion of its 27th foundation day, AIT conferred the Life Time Achievement Award to Padmashree Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head scientist of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at the Indian Council of Medical Research, for his outstanding contribution in the field of epidemiology, especially during the onset of the pandemic in India.

Dr Gangakhedkar attended the function online and in his address, he praised the culture of social entrepreneurship at AIT, its academic progress and several students’ achievements. He said, “If given an opportunity, I would love to be reborn as a student in an institution such as AIT.” He emphasised that everyone must not only focus on personal growth but also ensure that others are to be taken along. “This is also one of the most important lessons taught by the pandemic, if everyone around you is safe and secure then only you are safe and secure,” he said.

Brig Abhay Bhat, director of AIT, presented a brief review highlighting the achievements and progress of the institute made in the previous year.