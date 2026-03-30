Dr Pucadyil appointed as director of BRIC-NCCS, Pune

Pucadyil said the official procedure related to the transition to BRIC-NCCS was underway.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
2 min readMar 30, 2026 07:09 PM IST
Dr Pucadyil's research focuses on understanding membrane integrity-disrupting proteins in cells.Dr Pucadyil's research focuses on understanding membrane integrity-disrupting proteins in cells.
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Dr Thomas Pucadyil has been appointed Director of Biotechnology Research Innovation Council-National Centre for Cell Science (BRIC-NCCS), Pune. Dr Pucadyil started his independent research career at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune where he is currently a Professor in the Department of Biology.

Pucadyil said the official procedure related to the transition to BRIC-NCCS was underway. “BRIC-NCCS is a reputed institution with an outstanding talent pool. I am grateful and delighted to be given the opportunity to lead them further on the path towards meeting the mandate of the BRIC and achieving excellence in competitive and inclusive science,” Dr Pucadyil told The Indian Express.

Dr Pucadyil’s research focuses on understanding membrane integrity-disrupting proteins in cells. He was awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in 2018 and is a Fellow with the Indian National Science Academy and the Indian Academy of Sciences.

While the transition is underway, Dr Pucadyil will assume charge from Dr Manisha Inamdar who had been serving as the interim director. Prior to that, Dr Sharmila Bapat held the position of Additional Director from April 2024 until December 2025, after which she superannuated.

NCCS is located within campus of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and is engaged in cutting-edge research in the diverse areas of modern cell biology, broadly categorized as i) Cell Biology and Cancer Biology, ii) Structural Biology, Bioinformatics and Omics, iii) Infectious diseases, Immunology, Microbiology, and iv) Neurobiology & Stem Cell Biology.

The research addresses challenging health issues like cancer, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, and regenerative medicine through approaches that integrate modern and conventional disciplines.

The institute hosts a National Cell Repository that maintains and distributes well-characterized animal cell lines to various colleges, universities, and research institutions in India at affordable costs. NCCS also hosts the the DBT-funded National Centre for Microbial Research for collecting, identifying, preserving, and distributing microbial cultures from various ecological niches across the country. NCCS has the third-largest microbial collection in the world.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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