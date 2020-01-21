Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Sanatan Sanstha member bail plea rejected

Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a 67-year-old anti-superstition activist, was killed in August 2013. Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a 67-year-old anti-superstition activist, was killed in August 2013.

A Special Court in Pune Tuesday rejected the bail application of Sanatan Sanstha member Vikram Bhave in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

The defence and prosecution lawyers had concluded their arguments on Bhave’s bail on January 2, and the ruling was scheduled for Tuesday. Special Judge SR Navandar rejected the bail, saying ‘considering Bhave’s conviction in the past and his alleged role in the present case, bail can not be granted.’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed that Bhave (35) played a key role in the murder conspiracy by facilitating reconnaissance and escape for the shooters.

Bhave is a convict in the 2008 Thane bomb blasts and was released on bail by the Bombay High Court in 2013.

The CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet last year against Bhave and advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, who were arrested in May last year in the Dabholkar case. While Punalekar was granted bail in July last year, Bhave has been in judicial custody in Yerawada central jail.

Bhave has assisted Punalekar in his legal work.

Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a 67-year-old anti-superstition activist, was killed in August 2013.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App