Dr Khorshed M Pavri, NIV’s first woman director, dies at 94

Dr Khorshed M Pavri, former Director of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, died at the age of 94 in Mumbai on Monday.

She was NIV’s first woman director (1978-88), and steered the institute to great heights, an official statement issued by ICMR NIV said.

Born in 1927, she was a virologist par excellence and her core areas of interest included viruses that cause hepatic and enteric infections. She made significant contributions to the understanding of the transmission of Hepatitis A, B, and E viruses and the identification of enteric viruses that caused fatal gastroenteritis among children. She contributed to the foundation of modern clinical and epidemiological research on arboviruses in the country. She was also an authority on several virology diagnostic techniques.

Dr Pavri served on many national and international committees including those of the World Health Organisation (WHO). She was a member of the Scientific Committee to the Cabinet and also of the World AIDS Foundation.

With PTI inputs