Dr K H Sancheti, founder of Sancheti hospital, honoured among 75 ‘Healthcare Changemakers’

Sancheti Hospital founder Dr K H Sancheti was honoured among 75 “healthcare changemakers” in India at a function held on August 22.

Padma Doctors Congregation, in association with the government under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, arranged the felicitation of the top 75 Healthcare Changemaker Padma Awardee Doctors.

The jury for the award consisted of renowned experts in the field including Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister For Health and Family Welfare who was present at the event.

Dr Sancheti started practising orthopaedics in 1965. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The work done over the years by the awardees is an inspiration and the future generations will definitely be empowered to carry on the work done. It is our goal to make communities healthier and make healthcare affordable. Access to healthcare is a right not a privilege.”