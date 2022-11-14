scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Dr Jagannath Dixit to set up Diabetes Reversal Counselling Centre in Pune

The Centre, located at Durgashankar Building, off Jangali Maharaj Road, will offer free counselling services to patients from 5 PM to 9 PM from Monday to Saturday, Dr Dixit said at a press conference to mark World Diabetes Day on Monday.

The Centre will conduct a free HBA1C camp for 10 days from November 21-30. (Representational/Pixabay)

As part of its World Free of Diabetes and Obesity campaign, proponent of “Dixit Lifestyle”, Dr Jagannath Dixit, through the Association of Diabetes and Obesity Reversal (ADORE), will start a full-time Diabetes Reversal Counselling Centre in the city from November 21 with the help of Infosys Foundation.

The Centre, located at Durgashankar Building, off Jangali Maharaj Road, will offer free counselling services to patients from 5 PM to 9 PM from Monday to Saturday, Dr Dixit said at a press conference to mark World Diabetes Day on Monday. Infosys Vice President Pravin Kulkarni was also present on the occasion.

Dr Dixit said a similar centre would be opened in Nagpur from December 1 and emphasised that the services offered by the Centre are free even as registration is mandatory. “Registrations for the Pune Centre can be done from November 17,” he said.

More from Pune

The Centre will conduct a free HBA1C camp for 10 days from November 21-30.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 11:06:14 pm
Next Story

State govt harassing Opposition legislators; ruling alliance should face elections: Supriya Sule

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement