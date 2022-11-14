Dr Jagannath Dixit to set up Diabetes Reversal Counselling Centre in Pune

As part of its World Free of Diabetes and Obesity campaign, proponent of “Dixit Lifestyle”, Dr Jagannath Dixit, through the Association of Diabetes and Obesity Reversal (ADORE), will start a full-time Diabetes Reversal Counselling Centre in the city from November 21 with the help of Infosys Foundation.

The Centre, located at Durgashankar Building, off Jangali Maharaj Road, will offer free counselling services to patients from 5 PM to 9 PM from Monday to Saturday, Dr Dixit said at a press conference to mark World Diabetes Day on Monday. Infosys Vice President Pravin Kulkarni was also present on the occasion.

Dr Dixit said a similar centre would be opened in Nagpur from December 1 and emphasised that the services offered by the Centre are free even as registration is mandatory. “Registrations for the Pune Centre can be done from November 17,” he said.

The Centre will conduct a free HBA1C camp for 10 days from November 21-30.