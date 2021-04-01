scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Latest news

Dr Asish Lele takes charge as director of CSIR – National Chemical Laboratory

He specialises in chemical and reactor engineering. Lele began his professional career as a scientist with NCL in 1993 and later served in various capacities, including the chief scientist till 2018.

Pune |
Updated: April 1, 2021 5:36:05 pm
Dr Ashish Lele assumes charge as director, CSIR - NCL on Thursday.

Dr Ashish Lele assumed the charge as the director of CSIR – National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) on Thursday.

He specialises in chemical and reactor engineering. Lele began his professional career as a scientist with NCL in 1993 and later served in various capacities, including the chief scientist till 2018.

He quit NCL in 2018 to take up the role as a Senior Vice President (R&D) at Reliance Industries Ltd.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In 2017, as the head of the Polymer Science and Engineering group at NCL, Lele led a team of scientists in setting up a PET recycling plant at NCL. In the same year, he became the fellow of Indian National Science Academy (INSA). Earlier, he was a fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc).

Click here for more

Lele is the recipient of the Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar award (2006) and Infosys Prize in Engineering and Computing Science (2012).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement
x