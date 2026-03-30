Want minister’s answer on why we were not consulted on Transgender Bill: Advisory body member Dr Aparna Lalingkar

The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment (Dr Virendra Kumar) must answer why the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) was completely bypassed during the drafting of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, according to NCTP expert member Dr Aparna Lalingkar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she termed the change in the definition of transgender persons in the bill unnecessary. She said it will rush people towards choosing gender affirming surgery for recognition of their identity.

“I will try to contact our national coordinator and request a meeting with the Union minister. We want to meet with him to ask why we were not consulted. I want an answer to that,” said Dr Lalingkar.

NCTP is a statutory body constituted by the government in 2020 under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, to advise on policies, monitor programmes, and redress grievances for the transgender community.

“The government has formed this committee, so why was the committee not consulted when this important amendment was drafted? Did you think the government-appointed committee is incompetent? We deserve answers,” said Dr Lalingkar.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduces specific categories of who qualifies as a transgender person, a departure from the 2019 Act, which allowed for self-determined identity.

Dr Lalingkar also claimed she was not even invited to a meeting with the minister scheduled for March 21, after the bill was introduced in Lok Sabha. When four members of the NTPC attended the meeting, minister Virendra Kumar reportedly did not attend, stating he was unwell. Members Kalki Subramaniam and Rituparna Neog subsequently resigned from the council.

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“I was not given a call,” said Dr Lalingkar. “I was surprised, so the next morning I was continuously calling officers. I found that these people were answering just for the sake of answering. There was no logical thinking. One official told me ‘I did not have your contact.’ How is that possible? All NCTP member details are there in the gazette and with the ministry.”

She also said the bill forces people to take a rushed decision on gender affirming surgery for recognition of their identity, “The 2019 Act was giving everybody the choice to determine (their gender). To be at their own pace. Meaning there was no rush to go for surgery. Right now, they have made it so that if you have done the surgery, then you will be considered a transgender person. Rushing for any such kind of surgery is not a good solution.”

Reflection of ongoing issues

Dr Lalingkar also spoke about how the development has led to a breakdown in trust, “In the community, the total unrest has started. The trust has gone. Already, these people face a lot of depression. They face all these problems, health issues are there, and they are taking medicines. Now again, pressure (from this bill) is there. It’s not doing the community any good… It will not benefit society. It will not do well for even the ruling party.”

She said the lack of consultation with the NCTP highlights ongoing issues within the ministry’s operations. She claimed that the frequent transfer of officials, due to transgender welfare not being seen as a desirable assignment, has previously created challenges.

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Dr Lalingkar, a mathematician and educational technologist with a PhD in Information Technology, was nominated to the council in 2023. She is one of two cisgender members among the five nominated experts.