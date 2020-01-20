DPRs soon, extensions of Metro Corridor One to cost around Rs 5,000 crore: Maharashtra Metro

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has also directed to change the name of the line to Pimpri-Pune Metro. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has also directed to change the name of the line to Pimpri-Pune Metro.

The Maha Metro on Sunday said the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Chakan-Nashik Phata line was underway and it would be ready in four months. The Maha Metro also said the extension of line from Pimpri to Nigdi, a four-km stretch, and Swargate to Katraj, a six-km stretch, on Corridor One, would cost around Rs 5,000 crore.

“The DPR work for the Chakan-Nashik Phata line has been undertaken over a month ago. It will take another three to four months for the completion,” Maha Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit told The Indian Express.

Dixit said the line would initially be a Neo Metro considering less traffic on the route. “After the traffic increases, we will convert it to normal Metro,” he said.

“Neo Metro are tyred buses that operate by overhead electric traction. There is no need of laying tracks or elaborate signalling system. It will be an elevated Metro so that all crossing can be taken care of and run from one end to another without stopping at crossings. It is similar to elevated BRTS,” said Metro Spokesperson Hemant Sonawane.

At a review meeting held with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitian Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maha-Metro officials on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said the Metro should run from Chakan to Nigdi. However, Metro officials said the Metro would operate from Chakan to Nashik Phata. “From Nashik Phata, passengers can catch the Nigdi-Katraj Metro,” said an official.

Former Shrirur MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil said the Chakan-Nashik Phata line would be a big boost to industries in Chakan and nearby areas. “The traffic problems on Pune-Nashik Highway is refusing to ease. The Metro arrival will be a major development for the industrial area and people using the Pune-Nashik highway,” he said. Abhay Bhor, president of Forum for Small Scale Industries Association, said Chakan desperately needed a faster mode of transport. “Metro will be a major plus for the rapidly growing industrial area,” he said.

At the meeting, Pawar had also approved the extension of the Metro from Swargate to Katraj and Pimpri to Nigdi.

Dixit said that Nigdi to Pimpri extension for the elevated route would cost Rs 1,000 crore. Sonawane said Swargate to Katraj extension would cost around Rs 4,000 crore. “The DPR for Pimpri to Nigdi extension is ready and the one for Swargate to Katraj is also in the final stages. We will send all DPRs together to the state government soon,” Dixit said.

Pawar has also directed the Maha Metro to change the name to Pimpri-Pune Metro. “There has been a demand from residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad that the Metro be renamed as it will also be passing through Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said. The Maha Metro said it was awaiting a letter from the PCMC in this regard. Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Mai Dhore said she will send a letter on Monday. “We are demanding that the Metro be renamed as Pimpri-Pune Metro or Pune-Pimpri Metro,” she said.

