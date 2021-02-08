Doubling rate reaches 790.63 days as city records drop in Covid-19 cases

The PMC released the status of Covid-19 in the city till February 6.(Express file photo by Pawan Khengre)

The doubling rate of the spread of Covid-19 in the city has reached 790.63 days with a drop in the number of positive cases. The doubling rate is highest in Dhole-Patil Road ward office area and lowest in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri area.

The PMC released the status of Covid-19 in the city till February 6. The slowdown of the infection has led to a decline in overall positivity rate to 18.42 per cent as compared to 22 per cent when the pandemic was at its peak. The daily positivity rate is now between 5 and 7 per cent for the past few days.

The improvement in situation has increased the doubling rate of the infection across the city with a maximum of 1,324 days at Dhole-Patil Road ward office area, which was one of the worst-hit in the city. It is followed by Wanawadi ward office area at 1,250 days and Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office at 1,160 days. Going by the present situation, the lowest time to double the number of patients would in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward with 465 days, 485 days at Aundh-Baner ward office and 505 days at Kothrud-Bavdhan.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is inching towards 97 per cent and was at 96.8 per cent on Saturday. The mortality rate due to the viral infection has come down to 2.47 per cent and is slowly reducing with a total of 4,775 reported Covid deaths. No deaths were reported in the city on Saturday for the first time in the last 10 months.

Active cases have reduced to 1,407 with more patients recovering as compared to those newly testing positive for the infection. As many as 518 patients are hospitalised for treatment while 889 are in home isolation. Apart from infected patients, the PMC has kept 695 foreign travellers in institutional quarantine, as per protocol.