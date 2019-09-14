Double murder fallout of dispute over pangolin smuggling, say Pune police

Two men who were found dead in a burnt car two months ago in Kundalika Valley in Tamhini Ghat were murdered over a financial dispute with their alleged accomplices over smuggling of pangolins, police have said.

Advertising

The deceased, identified as Vijay Aba Salunkhe (32) and Vikas Vilas Gosavi (28), were murdered and their bodies were dumped in a car that was later set on fire on July 7, 2019. An offence of murder was lodged at the Paud police station. The police detained two men, identified as Ashok Devu Hilam (31) and Ganesh Raghu-nath Waghmare (27), who were allegedly involved in the murders.

They allegedly told police that they committed the double murder with the help of three accused, identified as Ganesh Sunil Pawar, Shankar Hilam and Lahanya Sonu Jadhav.

“The main accused in this case, Ashok Hilam, and the two deceased persons, were involved in smuggling pangolins. There was a financial dispute between Hilam and the deceased. We had held Hilam due to possession of pangolins, but he believed that he had been captured due to a tip-off given to us by the two deceased persons with whom he had a financial dispute. So, Hilam conspired to murder them. He called them to Tamhini Ghat, where he strangled them with the help of his accomplices. Then they dumped one body in the boot of a car and other body on the rear seat. Then they pushed the car into the Kundalika Valley, but when it did not fall down, they poured petrol over it and set it on fire and fled from the spot,” stated a press release issued by the Pune Rural Police Friday.