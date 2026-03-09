Double-decked flyover near SPPU inaugurated: Two-way traffic to be restored from Monday on 3 roads

THE ONE-WAY circular traffic implemented for the integrated project to construct a double-decked flyover, including a Metro line, at Pune University Chowk since 2022 has been rolled back as the construction work has been completed. Two way traffic will be restored starting Monday on Pashan Road, Baner Road and Abhimanshree Road.

A notification issued by traffic police on Sunday night read, “Under the jurisdiction of the Chatushrungi Traffic Division, one-way traffic had been implemented on Pashan Road, Baner Road and Abhimanshree Society Road due to the construction work of the Metro and the double-decker flyover at Pune University Chowk. As the construction work of the Metro and the double-decker flyover has now been completed, it has become necessary to restore two-way traffic in order to ensure safe and smooth movement of vehicles in the area.”