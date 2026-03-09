Double-decked flyover near SPPU inaugurated: Two-way traffic to be restored from Monday on 3 roads

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
THE ONE-WAY circular traffic implemented for the integrated project to construct a double-decked flyover, including a Metro line, at Pune University Chowk since 2022 has been rolled back as the construction work has been completed. Two way traffic will be restored starting Monday on Pashan Road, Baner Road and Abhimanshree Road.
A notification issued by traffic police on Sunday night read, “Under the jurisdiction of the Chatushrungi Traffic Division, one-way traffic had been implemented on Pashan Road, Baner Road and Abhimanshree Society Road due to the construction work of the Metro and the double-decker flyover at Pune University Chowk. As the construction work of the Metro and the double-decker flyover has now been completed, it has become necessary to restore two-way traffic in order to ensure safe and smooth movement of vehicles in the area.”
Accordingly following traffic changes will be implemented, “The following roads under the jurisdiction of the Chatushrungi Traffic Division, Pashan Road, Baner Road and Abhimanshree Society Road will be converted back to two-way routes. The road from Pune University Chowk to Abhimanshree Baner Road will be made two-way for traffic. The road from Pashan towards Abhimanshree–Pashan to Pune University Chowk will also be made two-way for traffic. Vehicles coming from Pashan Road towards Pune University Chowk should turn left onto Baner Road, then take a right turn near the Pune Gramin Police petrol pump, and proceed towards Pune University Chowk.”
The notification further read, “The road from Abhimanshree Pashan to Abhimanshree Baner will be made two-way for traffic. Vehicles coming from Pashan towards Abhimanshree Baner Road, towards Sakalnagar or University Chowk should take a left turn from Abhimanshree Baner Chowk, proceed 250 meters, and then take a U-turn near Sindh Society to reach the desired location. Vehicles coming from Baner Phata towards Abhimanshree Pashan should go ahead about 150 meters past Abhimanshree Baner Chowk, take a U-turn near Sakalnagar, and proceed to their desired destination.”